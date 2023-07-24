RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 102 - 'Children of the Comet'

While on a mission to study a comet near Persephone III, Cadet Uhura and other officers gather for a very informal dinner with Captain Pike. While Pike shares a humorous story about chasing a Nausicaan during his brief time in the security division, Uhura expresses doubt regarding her future in Starfleet. Vaguely reminiscent of Hoshi Sato’s own uncertainty in the early days of the NX-01’s maiden voyage, the cadet’s trepidation stems from a tragic accident that killed her parents and brother. We also learn that Uhura’s love for languages emerged when she sought to study all dialects in her native Kenya.

All is well until simulations predict that the comet will strike Persephone III, a planet inhabited by millions of people from a pre-warp society. The crew is shocked to discover that, despite not registering any lifeforms, the comet possesses a security force field and a structure of some kind. Spock, La’an Noonien-Singh, Uhura, and Samuel Kirk beam down and find an egg-shaped object. As brave as his brother, Sam Kirk steps forward and receives an unexpected shock that temporarily stops his heart.

With the comet’s defense screen reactivated, the U.S.S. Enterprise can not retrieve its personnel. Before Pike can make a rescue attempt, a vessel belonging to a group called the Shepherds fires upon the Enterprise for interfering with the comet, which the aliens describe as an arbiter with a preordained path through the universe. The Shepherds see it as their sacred duty to allow the arbiter to proceed wherever it may lead, even when it puts itself and others in danger.