Starfleet's Most Daring Disguises

On a mission to infiltrate an enemy dreadnaught in Star Trek: Discovery’s "Lagrange Point," Captain Burnham had an away team outfitted in Breen environmental suits and led them on a daring undercover assignment.

While the Breen's unwavering use of helmets aided this endeavor, plenty of previous Starfleet crews needed to alter their appearances and present themselves as other species to embark on covert operations…

Kira Nerys Embraces the Breen