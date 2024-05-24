RECAP | Star Trek: Discovery 509 - 'Lagrange Point'

The Discovery-A’s urgency to get the structure on board is amplified by an incoming warp signature — Ruhn's Dreadnaught! Unable to intercept the vessel or stop its tractor beam in time, Captain Burnham can only watch as the container is pulled into the Breen’s cavernous shuttlebay. Deflated glances abound, but Burnham demonstrates confidence in their ability to retrieve the technology. She relocates to her Ready Room, where — along with Tilly, Adira, Book, Stamets, and Rayner — they assess a holographic scan of their target. It is being held in the Breen shuttlebay, it's likely it won't take Moll long to open it. Tilly references a small opening or access point on the container, and Rayner deduces that it's a keyhole for the map of clues they gathered. Although Moll has the key, Burnham shares that she was told that there is another obstacle inside of the structure when she was in the mindscape. The captain was also given information about how to beat it — "Build the shape of the one between the many." While cryptic, Burnham trusts that the phrase will make sense when it needs to.

Book weighs in with his opinion, crediting the Discovery-A with another advantage — Moll thinks they’re dead. Stamets presents a limited set of options, divulging that they'll need to take down the Breen's shields in order to beam the structure out. They’d also need to be in extremely close proximity to secure a successful lock. Inspired by the astromycologist’s reasoning, Adira proposes they utilize a transpo-lock. When Adira was in the United Earth Defense Force, they often employed such devices to get around interference near Mars. By attaching it to the structure, they could lock on and beam it out instantly once the shields are down. Stamets radiates pride in Adira's work, but Rayner emphasizes the problem of getting themselves on board the Dreadnaught.

Captain Burnham pauses for a moment before outlining her plan to accomplish that very feat. Scan data from their run-in with the Breen shows a gap in the dreadnought’s shield coverage at its exhaust port. They'll select two teams who can fly a shuttle in and beam aboard from there. Alpha Team will go to the Bridge, hack into systems, and standby to take down the Dreadnaught's shields. Bravo Team's target is the Shuttlebay, where they'll attach the transpo-lock onto the structure and beam back to Discovery once Alpha Team drops the shields. Slightly incredulous, Book describes the idea as insane.

Unperturbed, Burnham selects Book to pilot the shuttle, but Tilly highlights how difficult it is to crack the Breen's base-duodeca coding. Having analyzed the coding behind the Breen shield-tunneling technology, Adira enthusiastically volunteers to go on the mission. The request stuns Stamets, who rushes to propose that he can do the hacking — just not as fast as Adira. Nervous looks are exchanged among the group when Burnham asks Tilly if Adira can handle it, but the Starfleet Academy instructor agrees that Adira is up to the task. Burnham approves, placing Adira on Alpha Team and assigning Rhys as their security backup. The captain and Book will be on Bravo Team, and Rayner will have the conn. Tilly awkwardly accepts Rayner's invitation to be his acting first officer.

Book follows this exchange with an important question — how can they get around once they're on the Breen-infested Dreadnaught? Committed to hiding in plain sight, Burnham wants to use scans of soldiers from The Archive to let them replicate Breen suits. They'll simply need to add translation tech. Since Breen culture is rigidly hierarchical, looking the part and avoiding attention should allow them to go unchallenged. Book updates his assessment of the plan — it's still insane. Resolved to get the mission under way, Burnham mentions they'll leave in 10 minutes and ends the meeting.