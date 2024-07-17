How Star Trek: Prodigy Helped Me Feel Seen as a Young Fan

Growing up in the Star Trek franchise, I often came across characters that were certainly inspirational for my developing mind, but often not ones I could relate to in a way that mattered; they were not and would never be my peers despite how I might want to view them that way. So, as I made my personal trek through these fictional stars, I found that the characters I could relate to the most were the kids. Those who were scarcely present, and when they were, existed as mere tools of the adult-centric plot. And yet I continued to gravitate towards them and their respective arcs, grabbing at the little bits of myself I saw in the kids and teens throughout the cosmos.

I had grown up as an only child, and the youngest grandchild on both sides of my extended family. My life was not too dissimilar to that of Wesley Crusher or Naomi Wildman. Not their constant adventure or dealings with the Borg, of course, but rather that adults and authority figures were who I was solely surrounded by. And, in turn, they became the people I would seek out. (I was totally that kid who would rather stay in the classroom to chat with the teacher or read than go outside at recess, not that they would let me).

There was a certain point during my content binge where it became less about exploring strange new worlds and having fun adventure and more about covering my bases. Once I knew I liked Star Trek, I had this little voice in the back of my head urging me to continue. I had to know this universe like the back of my hand, or I'd risk being called a "fake fan." In retrospect, it was a ridiculous conclusion that might have had more to do with my anxieties of moving almost 700 miles away from home into the unknown than anything directly fandom-related. But now, I can tell you the Founding Species of the Federation (Humans, Vulcans, Andorians, and Terrarites), point out basically every reference in Lower Decks (one of my personal favorites is the return of Robert Duncan McNeill's Nick Locarno), and crush a round of trivia.