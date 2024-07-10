Kids in Charge: Star Trek: Prodigy's Fresh Approach to the Galaxy

"Computer! Make Janeway go away!" cries Rok-Tahk in the excellent science episode, "Time Amok." She's just a kid but she's being asked to build a warp matrix to save all her friends by keeping the U.S.S. Protostar from exploding. It's overwhelming! However, because she has almost all the time in the world and she's really smart, she's able to learn all the science in order to fix the problem and get her friends back, including Hologram Janeway.

In Ray Bradberry's chilling short story "The Veldt," human children use a holodeck program set in African lion territory with the safety settings off in order to have the computer neutralize their parents. That's not what the Protostar crew are doing to the adult-presenting hologram built into the ship. Being able to summon or dismiss Hologram Janeway as well as leave her behind on the Protostar helps the crew stumble through experiences that force them to grow and learn. Failure and "learn-by-doing" experience provides a key to wisdom and knowledge that would be less potent if they had to follow orders from some non-holographic Starfleet adult, like Admiral Kathryn Janeway or grumpy Dr. Noum.