RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Masquerade

Meanwhile, the Protostar is hiding in the Neutral Zone, making repairs after their tussle with the Dauntless. They're adjusting to the new toddler Murf, and Okona seems to be everywhere, putting out fires and constantly saving the day. It's clear that Dal is experiencing some jealousy at how much the crew has taken to Okona.

The ship needs a safe place to park and make repairs, and Okona just happens to have the solution to that too — Noble Isle. It's an independent starport within the Neutral Zone.