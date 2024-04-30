Who Are the Breen?

As one might expect when dealing with a populace who conceal their faces from other species, the Breen are incredibly secretive. In the 2370s, Worf asserts that the Breen are without honor and do not tolerate incursions into their space matches, while U.S.S. Voyager's Emergency Medical Hologram classifies them as a warlike species (as mentioned in "Elogium"). These comments reflect the Klingons' failed invasion of the Breen homeworld, but much more insight can be gained from the interaction between L'ak and his uncle, the Breen Primarch, as seen in "Mirrors."

The Primarch is displeased with L'ak's relationship with Moll, viewing the human as a "lesser being" and showcasing the Breen's intolerance toward non-Breen species. Great emphasis is placed on royal lines and family lineage, with the Primarch referring to L'ak's humanoid face as an insult to his heritage. In the Primarch's opinion, the Breen have evolved past that form as it makes them unfocused, inflexible, and weak. Ordering L'ak to redeem himself by killing Moll and the irrevocable nature of an Erigah — a Breen blood bounty — seem to reinforce the Federation's belief that the Breen are dangerous and cannot be trusted with the Progenitors' technology.

The Dominion War