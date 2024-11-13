Star Trek's Star-Crossed Romances

In the wake of the Xindi attack on Earth that killed his sister, Charles "Trip" Tucker began visiting T’Pol to receive Vulcan neuropressure treatments as a means of coping with the associated stress. Their relationship quickly intensified during the Enterprise NX-01's tour of duty in the Delphic Expanse, and the two developed strong feelings for one another.

In 's " " and " ," T’Pol and Trip were nevertheless shocked to learn that John Frederick Paxton had stolen their biosamples from Enterprise and created a binary clone. The baby was indeed T'Pol and Trip's child, but Paxton's flawed cloning technique led to her tragic demise. "These Are the Voyages…" found the two reflecting on their romance, and while it had ended 6 years prior, T'Pol and Trip continued to exhibit affection between them.

Ash Tyler & Michael Burnham