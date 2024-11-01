Below Deck with Lower Decks: Nanite Your Business

This time, the crew is tasked with containing a bizarre infestation of "nanites," microscopic robots working together in a cluster, that's infested the Duchess. This mass or "glumpus" of little buggers is eating all the metal it comes across, using it as raw material to facilitate replicating even more nanites and thereby increasing the cluster's size.

Sounds simple, right? It does? Come on. If you've been watching the show all along, then you know by now how something like this is going to play out, right? I mean, this isn't even the first time the Lower Deckers have experienced a nanite mishap. Does anyone else remember that time in "The Spy Humungous" when Billups forgot to seal a sample container filled with nanites and a bunch of them got loose? Good times, amirite?