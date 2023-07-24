Star Trek: Discovery Redefines Family the Right Way

The best Valentine’s Day of my life was the one I spent in a bar full of Irish drag queens.

I studied for a semester in Galway in 2002, taking classes in literature and Irish drama and directing a staged reading of Moises Kaufman’s play The Laramie Project, about the murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Wyoming that had taken place just a few years before. Some of my theatre friends were meeting up for drinks at one of Galway’s gay bars, and when I arrived I discovered it was apparently drag night. Irish queens, however, I quickly learned - or at least, those who frequented this particular bar - did not adopt the glitzy high femme aesthetic I had come to expect from the movies. These queens dressed like perfectly normal middle-class people, like they were cosplaying the exact life they imagined they’d be living as cis women. It was like hanging out with a table full of gossiping Irish aunties - floral dresses, pearls, floppy hats, whiskey, raucous laughter.

I adored them.

I’d been out for barely a year by the time I landed in Ireland, so the experience of being in a room full of only queer people was still a thing of wonder. They told me stories about growing up gay in rural Ireland, how many of them moved to Galway for school and never went back because it was the first place they found anyone who was like them. I remember that they knew the words to “The Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but no one had ever taught them the dance, so I did. I remember watching gay Irish men in their 40s and 50s nod in grim recognition when I told them the story of Matthew Shepard. I remember what joyous, hopeful people they were, how much they loved living in a college town, because it healed something inside them to see the ways the world was changing for young queer people.

Most of all, what I remember is how it felt to find home at a table full of strangers, how much I longed for a squad of rowdy Irish drag queen aunties to hold my hand and help me find my way in the world.

So many of us have stories like this, of the strange and mysterious ways queer people find each other, reach out for each other, see each other, at the moments in life when we most need to be seen. I’m one of the lucky ones. I have a family of origin who love me, who doted on my girlfriend when they met her at Thanksgiving and support the rights of queer people in our society. But that doesn’t mean I don’t need my found family too.

As a gay nerd who went to Star Trek conventions in middle school and had a life-sized cardboard standup of Major Kira, my adolescent gay awakening, next to my bed — and as a 90’s kid from the Rent and My So-Called Life generation, who grew up with Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz — Star Trek: Discovery has always felt like a gift to me personally. I’ve loved seeing a relationship between two men become so central to the plot of the series, and Tig Notaro’s quippy one-liners are a perpetual delight. But with the addition of Adira and Gray, Discovery gave me something I never thought I’d see in Star Trek: an intergenerational queer found family that looks like our real lives.