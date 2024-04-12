RECAP | Star Trek: Discovery 503 - 'Jinaal'

With the U.S.S. Discovery-A docked alongside the U.S.S. Locherer and other Starfleet vessels at Federation Headquarters, Cleveland "Book" Booker briefs Captain Michael Burnham and Dr. Hugh Culber about Moll as they stroll through the starship's corridors. Moll was born on Callor V, and her father Cleveland Booker IV left when she was only eight years old. She lost her mother at 14, joined a courier guild at 17, and did at least two stints in an Emerald Chain lockup. Book warns the captain about the potential to encounter Moll and L’ak on Trill, but the planet's status as a Federation world means she must bring a uniformed away team.

Book believes he would be an asset to the mission, but Burnham asks him to convince her why his connection to Moll shouldn't make her nervous. The ex-courier confesses that he is learning from his choices, and serving the Federation will help him get his life back. Burnham agrees to consider it, and Book nods before departing. Culber and Burnham discuss the restlessness the Progenitors' puzzle has caused them, and the doctor wonders if the Vulcan meditation she utilized as a kid might be beneficial for her — remembering every little detail is part of his job.

The two move on and join Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly, Ensign Adira Tal, and Book in Engineering, where the Starfleet Academy instructor notes that Trill's surface area of 500 million square kilometers will make finding their next clue difficult. Commander Paul Stamets has been working on the tricorder recovered from the Romulan, while she and Adira have been analyzing the poem from Lyrek. A decryption algorithm uncovered a cryptex key on the metal relic the captain obtained on Lyrek, and the pattern is consistent with Trill facial spots. As unique as fingerprints in humans or dorsal ridges in Saurians, the spots are matched to a Trill named Jinaal Bix, who lived 800 years ago — during the same era as Dr. Vellek.

Adira digs deeper, learning that Jinaal was a symbiont host. Though unusual, it is possible that the symbiont still lives, and its current host would retain Jinaal's memories. Captain Burnham takes charge of the room, assigning Culber and Adira to the landing party and deciding to bring Book along, as well. The Bridge notifies her that Discovery's latest crew member has arrived, so the captain heads off to her Ready Room.