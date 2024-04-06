RECAP | Star Trek: Discovery 502 - 'Under the Twin Moons'

Tilly and Adira track their colleagues' progress from Discovery, as the Science Lab’s holographic map keeps a live feed of the journey. Adira beams with joy over Tilly's return to the ship, and the lieutenant believes she has finally found her place at the Academy. Disappointed that her cadets haven't been rising to the challenge in the field, Tilly is concerned that her students don't grasp the meaning of the mission itself. Talk of fresh perspectives reminds Adira of Gray, and the ensign confesses that they liked being on their own. Their map chirps, notifying them of a spike in the electromagnetic field around the captain’s position.

Burnham's own holographic display projects them to be only 500 meters from their target, leading them through a maze of stone carvings — including a statue's severed head. Although the officers approach cautiously, the figure's eyelids open and release a flurry of drones which begin to target Burnham and Saru. They take cover and return fire while Tilly and Adira attempt to recalibrate the transporters to work around the electromagnetic field. With their superiors unable to move, Tilly and Adira search for the field's power source — no sign of an ion reactor, deuterium, cloaked antimatter, or…

A holographic transmission from Captain Rayner materializes in the lab, and he admits he has been clandestinely monitoring secure comms from Federation HQ. Rayner points out how slim the chances are that the Promellians used cloaked antimatter batteries over 2,000 years ago, urging Tilly to think like an ancient Promellian instead of a 32nd Century scientist. Zora scans Federation databases and shares that the Promellians utilized Lang Cycle fusion on their starships, but there's no indication of that technology on the surface. Rayner presses on — the Promellians built a graveyard that they wanted to protect for centuries, what else did they use to power their cities and ships? Zora lists gravity waves, gamma ray bursts, and electromagnetic waves — a revelation linking the drones to the electromagnetic field.

The sound of the drones gathering to detonate above their position motivates Burnham and Saru to sprint from their hiding spot. Tilly divulges that the security system is being powered by the electromagnetic field, suggesting that shutting down the statue's internal control mechanism will stop the drones. The weapons emerged from the severed head, but destroying it could cause a chain reaction that would demolish what they came to find — and possibly kill them in the process. Adamant that they must take great care to disconnect the system from its power source first, Saru proposes they employ an electromagnetic pulse to disrupt it. Setting the power packs from their phasers to "Emergency Discharge" could do the trick.