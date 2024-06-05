WARP FIVE: Doug Jones Reflects on Action Saru and Discovery's Conclusion

In the series' penultimate episode, "Lagrange Point," in an emergency meeting with Federation President Laira Rillak, T'Rina, and others, Saru volunteers for the risky mission to establish communications with Tahal, which causes concern from his partner, who had planned to draft up a list of suitable candidates to act as the delegate. In a private conversation following the debriefing, the two address their upcoming nuptials, and how they each worried if they could be committed to protecting the mission versus their love. Saru concludes that Vulcans aren't the only ones capable of choosing logic and duty over emotion, "We both have chosen lives of service. To balance that with our love for one another will never be easy. But at least it is a struggle we can face together."

"I interpret it as the perfect relationship because they do understand each other's duty and responsibilities so much," states Jones. "Of course, a natural concern would be, 'Are you sure this is safe? We're just starting our lives together. Do you want to end it now, really?' It's a great conversation we should all have. But, at the end of the day, we understand that we must do what we're built for and that's what drew us together in the first place. We admired and were attracted to those qualities in each other. So she knows I have to do this. But with Saru's newfound confidence he's confident he's going to return to her, and lo and behold, he did."

Jones sees Saru and T'Rina's devotion to duty as "part of their DNA," stating, "I don't think they wake up and say, 'Will I be loyal to the Federation today or Ni'Var, or my responsibilities to Starfleet or Discovery specifically?' No. That's a part of who they are. It's like waking up and saying, 'Am I human today?' I don't have to make that decision, I just am. So they wake up with the same thing. It's like, 'Am I a part of this whole system?' Absolutely, I don't have to think about it."

Burnham's Choice with the Progenitors' Tech