WARP FIVE: The Makings of a Vulcan Relationship

“It really allows an audience to get behind that,” she adds. “It makes it less obvious who the good or bad people are in this whole love triangle. I really love that for T'Pring; that she's vindicated and she's justified and she's got a real reason that is an engine to where she ends up going on her journey in this love situation with Spock.”

On What a Vulcan Break Entails

“Charades” concludes with T’Pring deciding that the couple take time apart. Despite all they’ve been through, including the sharing of their katras, Spock did not feel like he could not reveal his ruse with her. It is not his current predicament of being fully human that set this in motion, but his betrayal and inability to confide in his partner.

“What I love about this show is that they really find those very human circumstances,” notes Sandhu. “Any woman, you can have a gazillion men after you, but if you want the person that you want, there is nothing that's going to stop you from just focusing your attention on that and loving that person. That just is what it is.”

On the betrayal, Sandhu shares, “It can't be pleasant, right? If I was in that situation going through this whole thing and somebody else comes in, and suddenly your other half is missing for a few moments... The way that they structured those moments is to show that T'Pring is curious. She is questioning. There's something going on here. I'm not sure how much she really knows. I would assume that she probably doesn't think that it is where it is between Spock and Chapel, but certainly she knows something is off. She smells something.”