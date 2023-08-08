WARP FIVE: Ethan Peck Details Spock Shenanigans, Sam Kirk, and His Mother

The fully human Spock, as head security officer La’An Noonien-Singh points out, the medley of symptoms he’s experiencing — anger, fear, sexual attraction, hunger, etc. — as reminiscent of human adolescence.

Speaking on the episode and the opportunities presented this season, Peck details, “It’s so insane and delightful. It's such a privilege too to be able to play this character in these different situations. And this one especially, when I read the script, my jaw was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can't believe I get to do this. I can't believe I'm going to have to do this.’ It was really intimidating from the perspective of an actor, because how do we make this unhinged, teenage version of Spock still be Spock?’”

“Jordan Canning, our director for that episode, was an amazing collaborator, so inspiring,” continues Peck. “She made me feel so safe to take the risks that I took and really helped find what is the limit, how far outside the bounds of Spock can we take this version of him while still being connected to who he is. It was insane and delightful. Of course, the scene in the bathroom where he's totally flipping out was such a blast and so crazy.”

Shedding light on this iteration of Spock, Peck reveals, “There's a scene where he's walking down a corridor. And I thought, ‘Can I actually start further back?’ Right when we block, we have a start mark and end mark. And I said, ‘Can I actually start further back? Can you get me looking around and just being in awe of the ship and all of the cool lights and instrumentation on the walls?’ Finding moments like that where he's filled with wonder and curiosity, it just made me so happy, because it's a lesson for all of us to just be more in the moment and to appreciate the little things. Because life is a series of little things. It's not a series of big events. I think he was such an embodiment of that philosophy.”

Peck recalls not being ready to part with this iteration of Spock, “At the end of the episode, when we were finished filming, I was really heartbroken to say goodbye to this version of him because I learned so much from him. He brought a lot of joy to the people around him both on camera and off, and it was so liberating. It was really sad to say goodbye to it. Thinking about it now makes me emotional. I wonder if we'll ever see him again, you know?”