RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 205 - 'Charades'

Downtrodden, Chapel makes her way through the corridors until she bumps into Spock, who immediately recognizes that she is upset. Assuming it involves the fellowship, Spock pronounces, “Vulcans can be such jerks.” He embraces her in an uncharacteristic hug, eliciting a smile from Chapel and assuring her he will also be fine. Pike pages Spock with an emergency message — his mother, Amanda Grayson, is beaming aboard. The captain greets her in the Transporter Room, and Spock soon enters, wearing a winter cap to conceal his lack of pointed ears. He insists the headgear is regulation, though Amanda quickly changes the subject. If they don’t do the engagement dinner now, T’Pring’s parents will call off the wedding. Pike struggles to assist Spock in coming up with an excuse, leading Amanda to announce the event will be held the following night aboard the Enterprise. Despite claiming he is suffering muscle spasms, Spock proves unable to hide the displeasure from his face. His emotions intensify, and Amanda senses something is awry. Spock removes his hat, revealing that he is human.

The three retreat to Pike’s quarters, Spock anxiously snacking and insisting they postpone the dinner. Amanda discloses that T’Pring’s mother is skittish over the engagement because she is human. The solution? Permit Amanda to show Spock how to lie and have him pretend to be Vulcan. They take a detour to Sickbay, where M’Benga presents Spock with prosthetic Vulcan ears. Amanda then illustrates the first part of the V’Shal ritual — Spock must prepare tea for T’Pring’s parents and serve it to them in a scalding hot teapot. Unable to cope with the heat, Spock watches as Amanda does it with ease. Living as a human on Vulcan has taught her to suppress her own pain. On the Bridge, Spock’s friends — Uhura, LaA’n, Una, and Ortegas — demonstrate robotic speech patterns for him to study.

The second part of the ritual involves the young couple being made aware of their faults and flaws. As a timer counts down, T’Pring’s parents will tell Spock all the things they believe he is doing wrong. In the final portion of the V’Shal, Spock must mind-meld with Amanda and share a memory of his childhood. Spock has severe difficulty with each task, causing his mother to realize that they might simply have to hope Chapel and M’Benga uncover a cure.