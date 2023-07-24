Pairing Each Star Trek Series with the Perfect Dessert

In the future, we will all have dessert. Even in the 32nd Century, “cake is eternal,” as evident by Sylvia Tilly and Michael Burnham in the Star Trek: Discovery episode “People of Earth.” And the best part about dessert in the future of the Federation? There's no need to think of it as a guilty pleasure.

On the Enterprise, Discovery, Cerritos, Voyager, or Defiant, you can have any dessert you want, free of judgment.

As part of StarTrek.com’s Summer of Sweet Revenge, we took a hard look at every single Star Trek TV series and determined which dessert pairs best with each show. Whether you choose non-sugar and/or gluten-free versions of these sweet treats, it’s up to you! And of course, if you mix-and-match desserts, nobody has to know. Except Q. Q always knows what dessert you’re having, and probably wants some, too. On to the list!

Star Trek: The Original Series — Cheesecake