Enjoy A Cup of Earl Grey Like Picard with Master Replicas x Bodum Bistro Tea Set

Get ready to engage with Star Trek and a hot cup of tea in a bold new way!

Master Replicas is teaming up with Bodum to bring back Captain Picard's preferred glassware — a real 20th Century product that hasn't been available for years — in to production for a limited run of special Star Trek tea cups.

Each cup, printed with the Star Trek, Master Replicas, and Bodum logos, is sold in a set of four. It will be available for pre-order masterreplicas.com.