Star Trek's Deep Space 9 Runs on Raktajino

Perhaps it is telling that the one character who never orders raktajino is Starfleet's first Klingon and Star Trek's eternal fish-out-of-water, Worf. Instead, it's his true love Jadzia Dax who can't get enough.

By the time "You Are Cordially Invited..." rolls around in Season 6, we're more than ready for a happy episode. The Dominion War has been in full swing all season, and our stalwart crew have seen some hard times. Worf and Dax's wedding should be a welcome relief, but as usual, both parties' stubbornness almost ruins everything. Insulted that she needs to win her future mother-in-law's approval to enter the House of Martok, Dax rebels and throws herself a massive bachelorette party. She must be serving real alcohol, too, because when Worf comes by the next morning to find out what happened, she's in pretty rough shape. She defiantly sips on a double raktajino, extra sweet, while Worf calls off the wedding. Dax's raktajino is her last rebellious act, a last nod to the wild child who, after 356 years and eight lifetimes, is finally ready to grow up.

And those are just the beginning. There are plenty of times when a warm cup of peppery and cinnamon-laced coffee gives characters a chance to slow down, relax and bond together, both in their regular duties and as catalysts for a story. While raktajino may fuel as much of DS9's daily life as any ODN relay, it's also a window into the warm, rich heart of the series itself.