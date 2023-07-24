How Scientists Answered the Demands for Coffee in Space

Data from the National Coffee Association shows that coffee consumption in the United States was about three cups per day in 2018, while countries like Finland and Norway continuously surpass even that. We Earthlings love coffee! And no matter how and when we like to consume our coffee, there’s one thing we can all be thankful for on this International Coffee Day: gravity. Because drinking coffee in outer space? That’s no ordinary feat.

Mark Weislogel, a professor of Thermal and Fluid Science at Portland State University who worked with NASA for a decade, helps to describe the changes in how humans consume beverages in zero gravity. “Saliva changes in the mouth, sinuses are plugged and different in zero gravity, and your taste buds also change," he tells StarTrek.com. "Wafting doesn't happen!”

Even eating food with crumbs is a challenge in zero gravity, since crumbs can float away. Weislogel describes how pita bread is often used as the least crumbly bread, and still will need to be covered with ‘goo’ like peanut butter in order to keep it together.

“They’re using surface tension together to hold their solids together,” he says.

Eating in space is one challenge to consider, but liquids are a whole separate bag of beans due to contamination, surface tension, capillary action, and other factors that will change in a weightless environment. And with hot drinks, things become even more complicated.