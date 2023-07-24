RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 105 - 'Spock Amok'

Given the episode title’s similarity to the iconic The Original Series entry “Amok Time,” it is only appropriate for this installment to begin with an illusory koon-ut-kal-if-fee for Spock and T’Pring that ends with a lirpa duel between Human Spock and Vulcan Spock. Complete with the TOS episode’s signature music and the inevitable torn tunic (this time on Spock rather than James T. Kirk), this dream sequence evokes nostalgia and highlights Spock’s concerns about being “too human” for T’Pring.

Following the battle with the Gorn in “Memento Mori,” the Enterprise returns to Starbase 1, the same facility that the Klingons overtook toward the end of their war with the Federation in Discovery’s first season. The crew prepares for much-needed shore leave, with Spock and T’Pring briefly rendezvousing before Spock once again departs to tend to some lingering duties.

Admiral Robert April briefs Captain Pike (wearing a version of Captain Kirk’s classic ‘green’ wrap-around uniform), Spock, and Cadet Uhura on the R’ongovian Protectorate, an independent state situated between Klingon and Romulan territories on a key route to the other side of the Beta Quadrant. A Tellarite delegation made a diplomatic overture, but the R’ongovians seemed to enjoy a quarrel even more than the inhabitants from Tellar Prime. The R’ongovians arrived to proceed with negotiations in one of their ancient solar sail ships, a design vaguely reminiscent of the Bajoran lightship that Captain Sisko built in Deep Space Nine’s “Explorers.”