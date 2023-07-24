RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 104 - 'Memento Mori'

En route to deliver an upgraded atmospheric processor to the colony on Finibus III, the U.S.S. Enterprise crew honors those they’ve lost in the line of duty with Starfleet Remembrance Day. Upon arrival, Spock notices that the settlement’s communications satellite has been destroyed, so Captain Pike dispatches a landing party to investigate. No people or bodies are found, only streaks of blood, but a cargo ship full of survivors soon approaches the Enterprise from orbit.

Unable to beam the colonists over, Pike tasks Crewman Zuniga (Oscar Moreno) with deploying a deep space transport tube, an enclosed bridge to ferry people between the ships that is quite similar to the ones the U.S.S. Discovery personnel used to evacuate to the Enterprise in Discovery’s two-part season two finale. The survivors’ leader only remembers being attacked from orbit, but a little girl remembers a clicking sound, which La’an Noonien-Singh immediately recognizes from the time she spent as a prisoner of the Gorn.

Suddenly, a Gorn vessel appears and unleashes a devastating volley into the Enterprise, which can not raise shields due to the extended transport tube. In retrospect, the attack fits the mold of the Gorn strike at Cestus III almost a decade later: use a colony as bait, lure in a Federation starship, and fire at will. As casualties mount, Pike orders Enterprise to hide in a nearby brown dwarf that circles a black hole, a tactic which will cause the Starfleet vessel and its pursuer’s shields to not function.

Meanwhile, Cadet Uhura had been continuing her training schedule, now paired with Hemmer to study engineering. The two are securing the atmospheric processor in the cargo bay when the Gorn weapons hit Enterprise, injuring Hemmer’s hands and destabilizing the processor, which could result in an atomic blast. In other jarring news, Number One is in critical condition in sick bay, with Doctor M’Benga and Nurse Chapel needing to use primitive sutures to close her wounds.