Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - People of Earth

Ndoye informs Saru that dilithium raiders plague local space before disclosing a painful truth: Earth is no longer a part of the Federation. The notion that Earth, one of the organization’s founding members and Starfleet’s longtime headquarters, no longer counts itself among the coalition that Captain Jonathan Archer helped to forge in the 22nd century is staggering. Meanwhile, Stamets and Tilly deal with Ndoye’s inspectors and are introduced to Adira, a brilliant 16-year-old with an inquisitive mind.

Red alert! Wen, a raider whose appearance resembles a mechanical insect, demands that Discovery hand over its dilithium. Ndoye readies for combat, but Saru stresses diplomacy. Burnham recruits Book for an unauthorized mission that reminds them of a previous scrape on Donatu VII (perhaps in the same system as Donatu V, the location of the notorious battle against the Klingons?). The pair meet up with Grudge and depart on Book’s ship to offer Wen their dilithium. Discovery intercepts the torpedoes that the United Earth Defence Force fire at Burnham, who ends up diffusing the situation by capturing Wen.

Saru and Burnham bring Ndoye and Wen together, where we learn that the helmeted raider is actually a human from a research colony on Titan that split from Earth a hundred years before. Saru brokers a truce between the two parties, evoking memories of Archer’s efforts to unite Vulcans, Andorians, and Tellarites in the 2150s. The surprises continue when Stamets learns that Adira hopes to join Discovery. The astromycologist gains the inspector’s trust by telling the teenager all about the spore drive and the ship’s expedition through time. Despite being human, Adira is Senna Tal, having been joined with the admiral’s Trill symbiont.

Saru decks out his ready room with Captain Georgiou’s telescope and Burnham formally accepts the Kelpien’s offer for her to be his Number One (quite fitting, given that this episode is directed by Jonathan Frakes!). Tilly and the bridge crew pay a heartfelt visit to a tree on the former grounds of Starfleet Academy, a scene that is perhaps intended to leave us wondering if this is Boothby’s prized elm that Jean-Luc Picard once carved his lover’s initials into?