Favorite Captain Archer Episodes

On Earth at the Bay Stadium, Captain Archer and his senior crew are celebrated for the Enterprise's successes in the Delphic Expanse, including saving the planet from the Xindi, in the fourth-season episode, "Home." The captain tempers the praise by reminding everyone about the 27 crew members who didn't make it home with them; it was their efforts and sacrifice that ensured their safe return.

Uncomfortable with the hero's welcome and fanfare, Archer comes to grips with how much the Expanse has changed him, not just the previous year with the Xindi, but across his tenure on the NX-01, as he reluctantly advises Captain Hernandez and the Columbia's maiden voyage.

Reflecting on the realities of his duties, grief, and choices he made, he tells Hernandez, "I look at you, and I see the person I was three years ago - the explorer that my father wanted me to be. I lost something out there. And I don't know how to get it back."

"Similitude"