Rayner and Book's Shared Path to a Life Beyond the Burn

Though they were not in a rush to embrace it, a capacity for growth and maturity was perhaps the most important parallel that existed between Rayner and Book. Michael Burnham served as a key motivator which helped to spark each character's ongoing development, and interestingly enough, Burnham had been in both of their positions before. Like Rayner, she had endured the shame of being demoted — well, technically stripped of her rank and imprisoned — and forced to prove herself in countless trials before she earned back Starfleet's trust. And, as was the case with Book, she acted as a courier and beheld the galaxy's dire situation firsthand during the year she was separated from Discovery's crew.

Whether she saw a part of herself in Rayner and Book or was just exemplifying her well-known empathic nature, Burnham took a chance and bet that each of them held a capacity for improvement. She accomplished this in the best possible way — by listening to their concerns and living up to her own lofty expectations. From utilizing her connection with the crew to save Discovery from a time bug in "Face the Strange" to trusting him with the conn on numerous occasions, Burnham inspired Rayner to get to know her crew and restored his confidence in his command abilities. By "Life, Itself," Rayner displayed this growth by sitting in the captain's chair and forging friendships with his captain, Tilly, and other officers aboard Discovery.