Going Nucleonic: Star Trek's Wildest Mindscape Episodes

In Star Trek: Discovery’s "Labyrinths," Captain Michael Burnham finds herself in a mindscape, created by a long-dead Betazoid, and employing a nucleonic connection. Until Burnham can find her way out of the mindscape, she's stuck, so stuck, that Dr. Culber doesn't want to physically move her until whatever is happening in her head fully plays out.

For longtime Star Trek fans, this set-up should ring some bells in our own mindscapes, sending us back not just to watch this Discovery episode again, but episodes from almost every single series in which the action takes place (almost) exclusively inside of the heads of our heroes.

In honor of Discovery's "Labyrinths," here's a quick look at some of Star Trek's best mindscape stories of all time.

Mindscapes Are the Foundation of All of Star Trek