A Look Back at Star Trek's Second Pilot 'Where No Man Has Gone Before'

Production Connections

Episode director James Goldstone was initially hired for his opinion on which of three scripts ("Where No Man Has Gone Before," "Mudd's Woman," and "The Omega Glory") should be made as the second pilot to present to NBC. Despite his best friend Stephen Kandel penning "Mudd's Women," he believed "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was the strongest choice. It's also with this episode where we're introduced to one of the central themes of the series — the struggle between emotions and reason, as seen through Gary Mitchell's increasingly erratic behavior.

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Ernest Haller (Gone with the Wind) came out of semi-retirement at Goldstone's recommendation to DP the episode.

Gary Lockwood, who played Lt. Commander Gary Mitchell, had previously worked with Roddenberry on The Lieutenant. Lockwood, of course, went on to greater sci-fi fame with the film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Sally Kellerman, who portrayed Dr. Elizabeth Dehner, went on to star as Major Margaret "Hotlips" Houlihan in the film M*A*S*H.

With Jeffrey Hunter's refusal to reprise his role as Captain Pike from "The Cage," the franchise gets its introduction to William Shatner's charismatic and confident Captain James Kirk.