How Lucille Ball Helped Star Trek Become a Cultural Icon

The journey to get Star Trek: The Original Series on television was a long and arduous one, but series creator Gene Roddenberry had help from an unlikely heroine. Without the help of this woman and her studio, the franchise may have stalled and never seen the light of day. And so today, on the anniversary of her birthday, let's think fondly of the incomparable Lucille Ball.

Ball is, of course, most familiar to the world as the comedic star of I Love Lucy, the show she produced and starred in alongside her husband Desi Arnaz. The success of the sitcom, which ran for six years, allowed her and her husband to purchase their own studio, Desilu Productions. When Arnaz and Ball divorced in 1960, she took over the studio herself, making her one of the most powerful women in Hollywood.