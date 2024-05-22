A Guide to Star Trek's Essential Libraries and Archives

We'll begin with the ornate collection owned by Flint, a 6,000-year-old being from Earth who eventually retired to Holberg 917G in the Omega system.

In Star Trek's "Requiem for Methuselah," Captain Kirk learned that Flint's immortality afforded him the opportunity to take on numerous names over the centuries, including Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Brahms, Merlin, and over a hundred others. His travels brought him into contact with the likes of Galileo, Socrates, and Moses, allowing him to amass his collection of rare books and artwork.

From Shakespeare's First Folio and a Gutenberg Bible to art by Sten of Marcus II and lithographs from Taranullus of Centauri VII, his own talents provided him with new additions for his gallery, as he continued to paint Leonardo da Vinci masterpieces and compose Brahm waltzes.

The Kelvin Memorial Archive in the Kelvin Timeline