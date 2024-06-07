WARP FIVE: Michelle Paradise Details Star Trek: Discovery's Epic Conclusion

In a rapid-fire lightning round, Paradise explains the conclusion of several Discovery's crewmembers' arcs.

On the Kellerun first officer Rayner, Paradise shares, "Callum [Keith Rennie] is an incredible actor and just an awesome human force of nature. To watch him go from being taken down some notches in the very beginning of the season to finally sitting in that captain's chair and feeling like he belongs there again was, to me, just felt like a really powerful arc for him."

Paradise finds Dr. Hugh Culber's newfound spirituality and acceptance that he can't know everything "really human and really love." "Trek is science and mission," explains Paradise. "We're supposed to get answers, and this season has been a lot about meaning. It's got those life questions that come along with it, about where we come from. And the truth is that there are always questions that will not have answers that we can grasp at least now. To have a character, especially Culber, be able to articulate that and not just accept it, but embrace it. It's felt like something I think we're working on in ourselves."

Pivoting to Adira, Paradise says, "Adira is the quintessential ensign who comes in and has to find their place, find their voice, and feel comfortable, not only in themselves, but on the Bridge and in this world with the crew. I love the way Blu [del Barrio] has played that character throughout. And getting to watch Blu, the person, grow along with Adira, the character, and then watch Adira embrace who they are are and all the things they can do really feels like, by the end of this season/series, that they can step forward and say, 'I want to go on that mission. I'm qualified to go on that mission. I'm the best choice for that mission.' I found it inspiring and awesome, and I love the way Blu played that."

Book and Burnham's Happy Ending