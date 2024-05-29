WARP FIVE: Blu del Barrio Rises to the Challenge During Discovery's Fifth Season

In their eyes, Adira's journey reflects their own personal journey. "My life during this whole process was so interconnected," believes del Barrio. "Our stories were so interconnected. Even though it's Star Trek and they're in space, however many years in the future, within our personal stuff, it was very interconnected and it was 50% on purpose and 50% just by chance. For that reason, it's kind of hard for me to go back and watch some of it because I was going through a really difficult time when I started. There was a lot of stress and worry and imposter syndrome."

"When I watch the very beginning of Adira's story, I feel my fear," del Barrio elaborates. "As a whole, when I think about it, I still don't really know how I got so lucky to do this, to share this journey with everyone, and be a part of this universe. It still feels very surreal, even now, being done with it. At some point, I thought that feeling was going to go away, and I'd be like, 'Now I get it.' But it never happened, and I kind of love that feeling — that feeling of gratitude that has stayed with me. It's crazy, and I want to hold onto that feeling and not forget about it."

"I feel insanely proud of the way that I got to portray Adira," del Barrio continues. "How I got their story, them coming out, and my real transition on a platform like this. I hope people could see and view and use this as validation for themselves because that's not something that I had when I was growing up, and that would've changed my life. The fact that I got to be a part of something like that is really insane to me, and I couldn't be any prouder of it than I am."

What Discovery Means to Them