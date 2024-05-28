WARP FIVE: Director Jonathan Frakes Hits the Target Within the 'Lagrange Point'

Frakes joined the Discovery family when he directed the first-season episode, "Despite Yourself."

"I remember when I first went over there in Season 1, I was reminded of how familiar they felt as a family to our Next Gen one when we were starting in our first season," recalls Frakes. "Because Discovery, as you know and is obvious, they are the beginning of this next era of Star Trek, just as we were the beginning of the next one after [The Original Series]. There was a certain skepticism from the audience and from the fans. I think some of that affects the actors, the writers, and the filmmakers. When I arrived on set as a guy who had been through it as an actor and as a director, the curiosity from the actors was palpable. They came to me individually, and as groups, and asked, 'What’s this going to be like? What are we getting ourselves into?'"

"I shared with them what the late great DeForest Kelley had shared with me when I met him on our show," adds Frakes. "He said, 'Your lives are going to change. This is going to change your life.' Certain actors were excited, certain actors were skeptical, and certain actors were dismissive of it. Now flash forward, five or six years, to this finale of Season 5 of Discovery, all of them realize that it has in fact changed their lives, obviously for the better. And that we are all in this wonderful family that we're all blessed to be part of. It's a very limited addition. The boundaries are expanding, then there'll be more coming with Starfleet Academy people and this wonderful new movie that Michelle [Yeoh] is doing, Section 31, which will add new people to the family. Discovery really broke the ground for all of the new Trek, for Strange New Worlds, for Prodigy, for Lower Decks, and for Picard. It has been a blessing for all of us."

What Discovery Gave Us