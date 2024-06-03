Time Agent Provocateur: The Greatest Hits of Crewman Daniels

As much as serious Star Trek fans might worry about keeping the intricacies of the various chronologies well-ordered in our brains, there are characters within Star Trek striving to do the exact same thing. While Trek has given us our fair share of time agents — from Gary Seven in The Original Series, to Captain Braxton in Voyager, and even recently, La'An Noonien-Singh in Strange New Worlds — there is another, undercover temporally-concerned individual who had a big impact on all of Star Trek. We're talking about Agent Daniels, who first appeared in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Cold Front," way back in 2001.

And now, sneakily, Agent Daniels is back. When Captain Michael Burnham completes her mission in the Discovery series finale, "Life, Itself," she decides it's time to get some answers from the mysterious Kovich, as played cryptically, and charmingly by legendary director David Cronenberg, starting with Discovery's third season. When Burnham deduces that Kovich is a "codename," she reintroduces herself, which prompts Kovich to reveal that his real name, yes, is Daniels, and that he'd served on the Enterprise and "other places."