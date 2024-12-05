WARP FIVE: Barry Kelly Dishes on Designing the Main Title, Klingon Opening Title, and Data on Lower Decks

In " ," after the U.S.S. Cerritos had its third run-in with a dimension fissure, they discover a Starfleet power signature left behind on Dilmer III. To prevent disrupting the technological evolution of this pre-warp civilization, officers Mariner, Tendi, and T'Lyn are sent down donning disguises to fit in. Not only that, our officers will experience a time dilation once they're down on Dilmer III as there's a space-time differential due to the planet's core. Every second on the Cerritos equates to one week on the planet's surface. Upon investigation, they discover the purple U.S.S. Enterprise had left behind their Commander Data's head!

How did Barry Kelly react upon seeing Brent Spiner's return to the Star Trek universe? He shares, "I was so happy to read that script and see that we have a Data head in there. It's funny, I know it's not the real Data, it's an alternate dimension, Purple Data, but that was a way we can show the classic TNG-era ship and have Data without it infringing [on anything]. That's kind of like the good and evil of alternate reality stuff, we can actually do this and get away with brining him in. All the history still happened; he's acknowledges that he was a head before, just a head, and it was pretty fun."

"It was a dream, because out of TNG, Data and Geordi grow to be my favorite characters," shares Kelly. "So getting one of them, I'd love to have both of them, but getting just one of them is amazing. Data is one of the original reasons I got into Star Trek as a little kid. Spock also always stood out to me. It's just there's the one kind of straight-faced, weird person on the bridge. And it's like a Vulcan who's stoic, and then on TNG, it's like there's a pale, green man who doesn't laugh at anything or doesn't know how to act in front of people. And I remember seeing him as a kid, and maybe I'm just a sucker for makeup effects or something, and he always stood out. So I always was a huge fan."

"Data and Geordi, they're such good buddies," he add. "I don't know if that was ever the intent of TNG, for them to become such a good like bromance between the two, but they were both so competent at their jobs and so eager to be of service to the ship and the crew and to their duty. And having Data on was super funny. It was fun to have Brent Spiner in the booth. I don't normally get to go to all the records, because this was our last season, I found myself with a little bit more free time, so I could piggyback on the records this time. And I got to go to the Brent Spiner record, and it was super fun, because Mike [McMahan] was there. And every once in a while Mike would just be like, you know, they wrote it a certain way, like a certain line in the script in here, and he would be like, 'If you were back on the set and Data was going to say something, what would you say? Does it feel wrong?' Brent Spiner kind of switched on his Data brain, he got back into it, and would help us add a real authenticity to Data in Data's dialogue and how he acts"

Kelly does tease to keep an eye out for additional returns, "I keep forgetting about the cameos. I'm like, 'This is a big one. This one's a big one,' and then I remember, 'Oh my gosh, that one is insane. That one is actually way more than we've ever had before."

On Designing the Alternate Dimension Purple Data