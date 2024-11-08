Below Deck with Lower Decks: You've Gotta Fight For Your Rite

Such is the case here, when she brings Boimler along with her to Qo'noS, the Klingon homeworld, to help her friend, Ma'ah. You may recall the last time we saw him, in the fourth-season episode " ," when Mariner found him marooned on the planet Sherbal V after his crew betrayed and mutinied against him. Mariner helped him retake his command — you know, in that special way only Klingons do — but it apparently wasn't enough to redeem him in the eyes of the High Council. Stripped of his rank and command, Ma'ah now spends his days toiling on a farm.

But not for long, if Mariner and Boims have anything to say about it! They remind Ma'ah that he can attempt to regain his command, to say nothing of his honor, by invoking the Ritual of J'ethurgh, which requires the Council to hear him out and reassess his transgressions. According to the walking, talking database that is Lieutenant Boimler, the ritual was last invoked 300 years previously, when a Klingon captain named Jokor was accidentally added to another ship's crew via a completely different sacrament, the Rite of Forced Conscription.