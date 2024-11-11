Starfleet's Close Encounters with Qo'noS

On the Enterprise NX-01's earliest deep space assignment, Captain Jonathan Archer was tasked with ferrying the wounded Klingon warrior Klaang to Qo'noS. Suliban agents from the genetically-altered Cabal had other plans in mind, relentlessly pursuing Enterprise until they could take Klaang into custody. Archer and Charles "Trip" Tucker managed to rescue Klaang from the Suliban, who had been staging attacks within the Klingon Empire to pit various factions against one another.

Under orders from the future, the Suliban wanted to throw the Empire into chaos on what turned out to be a front in the Temporal Cold War. Klaang carried evidence of the Suliban conspiracy within his blood, so Archer's delivery of the warrior to Qo'noS stabilized the Empire and gave Starfleet its first glance at the Klingon homeworld.

