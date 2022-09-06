The Lower Decks Connection: The Most Dangerous Games

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, a weekly editorial series where we connect a plot or story from the latest Star Trek: Lower Decksepisode to classic Star Trek episodes. This week’s episode, “The Least Dangerous Game,” saw Boimler trying to say yes to more things. This ranges from joining Shaxs’ choir to sing Bajoran dirges to agreeing to be the prey in a hunt to the “death.”

Even though K’Ranch is more of a catch and release kind of guy — though not without posing for a couple selfies — this isn’t the first time that Starfleet has found itself up against aliens who want to play a mysterious and possibly dangerous game with them. In many of the classic Star Trek shows, the crews would find themselves entangled in alien games, so read on to find a watchlist for those of you who want more of this kind of plot!