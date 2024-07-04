The Doctor's Exceptional Accomplishments

Dispatched by Admiral Kathryn Janeway to escort Star Trek: Prodigy's Starfleet Academy hopefuls to the U.S.S. Voyager-A in "Into the Breach, Part I," The Doctor was reunited with Janeway and joined the admiral's new crew for her latest mission.

A self-professed "Hero of the Delta Quadrant," the sentient Emergency Medical Hologram (or EMH) achieved an array of impressive feats that encompassed far more than merely demonstrating his medical expertise during his first tour under Janeway's command.

Let's "check up" on The Doctor and explore his adventurous tenure as the previous U.S.S. Voyager's Chief Medical Officer in Star Trek: Voyager.

Love and Loss