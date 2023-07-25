Every Star Trek Character Played by Jeffrey Combs, Ranked

When Jeffrey Combs first broke out as the electrifying Dr. Herbert West in Stuart Gordon’s classic cult horror movie Re-Animator in 1985, it began a journey that would turn the actor into a staple of genre cinema. After numerous adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft’s work in the late '80s and early '90s, Combs would eventually join the ranks of fellow character actors who took guest roles on Star Trek. For most actors, this was a one-and-done deal; a week’s work on one of the most-beloved franchises of all time.

For Combs, it would become a decade — nine roles across numerous Star Trek-related projects, many of which were under heavy makeup, and several that were much, much more than one-time guest roles. With so many roles (and prosthetics) to choose from, Combs is the perfect subject for a good old-fashioned ranking.

From Weyoun to a background Holosuite Guest, here's how they all stack up.

9. Holosuite Guest