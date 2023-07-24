Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Sep 2, 2022

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Martok, Master of the Game

    He has honored his house with 'The Least Dangerous Game,' but will you?

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 3, Episode 2 "The Least Dangerous Game" to follow!

    Illustrated art of Klingon Martok

    StarTrek.com

    On the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Ensign Boimler is looking to expand his horizons and take on new duties and challenges in the hopes of improving his promotion chances. To that end, he volunteers to help K’ranch, an alien whose species thrives on hunting. Things go about as well as you might expect when Boimler agrees to something in the excitement of the moment.

    Boimler is chased by a frightening monster.

    "The Least Dangerous Game"

    StarTrek.com

    Meanwhile, Commander Ransom leads an away team to carry out some emergency repairs on the planet Dulaine, which also provides an opportunity to make some diplomatic overtures. He assigns Lt. Commander Billups along with Ensigns Mariner and Rutherford to his away team, but Mariner’s surprised when the two engineers are given the diplomatic mission while she’s stuck with Ransom doing the repair work.

    [Seinfeld] What’s the deal with that? [/Seinfeld]

    Before (and after!) all of that, we drop in on the Lower Deckers enjoying some down time with an enthralling game of Bat’leths & BIHnuchs, a Klingon tabletop roleplaying game. If you’re familiar with such games, then you know you need a gamemaster to run the show, and leading Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford through their gaming quest is none other than Martok, brave warrior and Chancellor of the High Council for the Klingon Empire!

    Yeah, you read that right.

    General Martok is on a viewscreen. He looks to the side. In front of him are several figures of Klingons.

    "The Least Dangerous Game"

    StarTrek.com

    Martok should be no stranger to any longtime Star Trek fans. Portrayed by the wonderful actor J.G. Hertzler, Martok was introduced in the fifth-season Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “In Purgatory’s Shadow.” He would continue to appear in more than 20 episodes throughout the end of the series, working with Captain Benjamin Sisko and his crew as the Federation and the Klingons come together to fight as allies during the Dominion War.

    Unlike many Klingons who ascend to leadership positions within the Empire, Martok was not born to a powerful family. At first, rejected for military service and assigned as a civilian worker aboard a Klingon warship, he ultimately showed his bravery and worthiness when that vessel was attacked and boarded by Romulans. Earning a commission as an officer in the Klingon Defense Force, Martok continued to prove himself and advance, ultimately ascending to the rank of general. Abducted by the Dominion, he was replaced by a Changeling, who while posing as Martok, attempted to trigger a war between the Federation and the Empire.

    Martok and Worf stand next to each other in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's 'In Purgatory's Shadow'

    "In Purgatory's Shadow"

    StarTrek.com

    After his rescue from a Dominion prison, Martok commanded a Klingon warship and eventually an entire fleet of Klingon and Starfleet vessels as the Dominion War escalated. When it was revealed that Chancellor Gowron was directing the Empire’s contributions to the war effort for his own political gain rather than the best interests of the Klingon people, he was forcibly removed from power by Lt. Commander Worf.

    Translation? “Killed completely to death during ritual combat.” Brutal? Yeah, but you have to admit it’s pretty effective.

    Rather than assume the role of Chancellor himself, Worf instead transferred that responsibility to Martok, who at first resisted the notion but accepted the title after Worf assured him he was the best choice for the Empire. Quoting Emperor Kahless, Worf told Martok, “Great men do not seek power; they have power thrust upon them.”

    (I checked. Hallmark doesn’t have a greeting card showcasing this bit of wisdom and sentiment. Yet.)

    As for Martok the Gamemaster? It turns out that was just a configuration in the interactive computer program used to play Bat’leths & BIHnuchs, created by Ferengi game developers who probably didn’t even bother to secure Martok’s likeness rights. They’re sneaky that way.

    Meanwhile, I’m thinking Bat’leths & BIHnuchs needs to be a real thing. Someone should probably get on that.

    Rutherford, Mariner, Boimler, and Tendi - holding bat'leths - yell.

    "The Least Dangerous Game"

    StarTrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top