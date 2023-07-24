Below Deck with Lower Decks: Martok, Master of the Game

Meanwhile, Commander Ransom leads an away team to carry out some emergency repairs on the planet Dulaine, which also provides an opportunity to make some diplomatic overtures. He assigns Lt. Commander Billups along with Ensigns Mariner and Rutherford to his away team, but Mariner’s surprised when the two engineers are given the diplomatic mission while she’s stuck with Ransom doing the repair work.

[Seinfeld] What’s the deal with that? [/Seinfeld]

Before (and after!) all of that, we drop in on the Lower Deckers enjoying some down time with an enthralling game of Bat’leths & BIHnuchs, a Klingon tabletop roleplaying game. If you’re familiar with such games, then you know you need a gamemaster to run the show, and leading Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford through their gaming quest is none other than Martok, brave warrior and Chancellor of the High Council for the Klingon Empire!

Yeah, you read that right.