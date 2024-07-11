The Flight of the Protostar: The Long and Winding Prodigy Journey

Because Chakotay and the Protostar accidentally encounter a temporal anomaly, the ship is thrown into the future, on the planet Solum in the year 2436, which is 52 years after the present time of 2384. To be clear, the kids don't know any of this in the first half of Season 1, which means this future-jaunt of the Protostar is technically part of the ship's past history.

In the original version of the timeline, Chakotay managed to send the Protostar back through the time wormhole, on autopilot, where it was lost in the Delta Quadrant in the year 2366. At that point, the ship eventually settled on Tars Lamora. However, The Diviner and the Vau N'Akat were looking for it because they'd secretly installed a Living Construct on the ship, designed to destroy the Federation.

But, nobody found the Protostar until 2384, at the start of the first episode of Prodigy when Dal, Gwyn, Zero, Jankom, Murf, and Rok use the ship to escape captivity on Tars Lamora. When they find it, the ship is abandoned, though Dal does find a Starfleet combadge on the floor. Who left that there?

2384: The Voyages of the Starship Protostar