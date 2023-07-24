RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Supernova, Part 2

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Episode 20 of Star Trek: Prodigy "Supernova, Part 2."

It’s the finale of Star Trek: Prodigy’s first season, with "Supernova, Part 2," and things look pretty bleak. The Living Construct has been unleashed on the fleet; as more ships come in to help, more continue to get infected. Soon, all of Starfleet’s ships will be lost — ensuring completion of The Diviner and The Vindicator's mission, and Solum's salvation.

Dal realizes the only thing they can do is destroy the Protostar, and the Living Construct with it. But Jankom Pog points out that blowing up the protocore will destroy everything in a 50 million mile radius and create a supernova. Rok-Tahk has an idea — they can jump to protowarp right at the exact second they destabilize the core. The destructive energy would then be spread across multiple light years.