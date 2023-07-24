Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Lost and Found, Part 1"

Drednok (Jimmi Simpson) is the head enforcer of the colony, and his name and appearance are pretty spot on for how menacing he is. He informs Dal that he’s looking for Fugitive Zero, but before they can make any real headway into their conversation (and more specifically, before Drednok can harm Dal), Zero (Angus Imrie) sabotages a piece of mining equipment, which leads to Dal’s ankle bracelet falling off. Of course, Dal sees this as his chance to escape the colony and find a better life for himself.

Luckily, he already has a plan: Dal takes off running and steals a ship from the engineer Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), but not before he runs face-first into the large and intimidating alien Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui). For a few minutes, it looks like Dal just might make it — but it turns out Dal has caught the notice of the overseer of the entire colony, The Diviner (John Noble), and he is determined that no one will escape. Dal falls back to the planet, dejected that his escape attempt failed.

It’s not clear what Dal did to merit being in an underground prison colony, but the next scene gives us a clue: The Kazon are supplying Tars Lamora with labor, and it’s not just criminals they’re selling but orphans as well. The Kazon (from Star Trek: Voyager fame) hand over a young Caitian (the same species as Doctor T’Ana from Lower Decks) as they apologize for shortages in the labor supply — they’ve already handed over “every criminal and orphan this side of the Delta.” This tells us that the colony is using its prisoners as laborers and also that this planet is located in the Delta quadrant of the galaxy, the same area that the bulk of Star Trek: Voyager occurred.

This scene also introduces us to Gwyn (Ella Purnell), who is The Diviner’s daughter and is extremely adept with languages. She’s clearly frustrated with her situation — being ordered around and used by her father, yet doesn’t have any clue what his plan is.

The Diviner is a mysterious being, for sure. We know he’s looking for something on the planet Tars Lamora is located on, but we don’t know what it is or why. Though we don’t learn much about him in this first episode, one thing is clear: The Diviner is very powerful. He orders Gwyn to find out what Dal knows about Zero — or else Drednok will use other, more painful, means to discover the answers they’re seeking.

After Gwyn leaves, we learn more about The Diviner’s plans: Whatever he’s looking for has to do with the Federation. He wants to protect Gwyn from their influence — it seems that he’s afraid that she could turn against him if she’s exposed to more noble ideals and goals and learns that there’s a better way out there.