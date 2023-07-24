Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Lost and Found, Part 2"

This recap was originally published on October 29, 2021.Don't forget to read Part One here!

In the first half of the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, we met the main characters of the show and uncovered the secret of the Tars Lamora prison camp: a buried Federation starship called the U.S.S. Protostar. It’s what the colony’s overseer, The Diviner, has been searching for, and Dal and Rok-Tahk just stumbled upon it.

Rok-Tahk activates the ship, which powers everything on — including the universal translator. All of a sudden, she and Dal can communicate via language for the first time, and Dal quickly learns Rok-Tahk isn’t as intimidating as she looks. Just then Zero, the fugitive everyone has been searching for, shows up. Zero is an energy-based lifeform contained within a containment suit. A Medusan in their true form is enough to drive any corporeal being mad, which is why The Diviner was so interested in them — as a weapon. But Zero escaped and has been on the run ever since. Curiously, though they are a telepath, they can’t read The Diviner’s thoughts — but they can read Dal’s. That’s why Zero reached out to Dal telepathically when he was in his cell.

Zero points out that with the ship, Dal and Rok-Tahk have found a way off the planet, but Dal points out that they need to limit the number of people they tell about it if they have any hope of escaping. Zero points out they need, at minimum, an engineer — and Dal knows just the person: Jankom Pog. Finally, rounding out our misfit crew is Murf.