The Lower Decks Connection: Rising to the Occasion

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, where we curate a watchlist of legacy Star Trek episodes based on the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks! The humor and heart were perfectly balanced in this week’s installment, as Boimler grappled with the philosophical fallout of his transporter duplicate’s death aboard theU.S.S. Titan. This led him on a holodeck quest to find the truth of the universe and the meaning of life — Star Trek V: The Final Frontier style. He even runs into a familiar face, who offers him some sage advice.

Meanwhile, as Boimler’s existential dread threw him and Mariner off the plot, Tendi and Rutherford carried out the original script for Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus with Tendi stepping in to take command. She proved to be more than capable of rising to the occasion, leading to her pondering if she might not want to step into the role of Captain someday. In honor of her growth, we’ve curated a list of episodes that feature officers taking command and saving the day across the legacy series.