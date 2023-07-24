The Comforting Energy of Dr. Julian Bashir

Deep Space Nine is so overflowing with wonderful, complex characters that I could write in-depth analyses of each of them, but it continued to be Dr. Bashir I found myself most drawn to. I see parts of myself in him; he shares both my earnest enthusiasm and my struggles. Julian is often seen as arrogant, but he's never seemed arrogant to me.

Instead, he seems like a person eager to reassure everyone around him of his own intelligence because he feels it's all he has to offer. It's not surprising he would feel this way, having lived his whole life with the knowledge that his parents risked massive legal repercussions, and presumably Julian's own life and health, purely in the interest of making him more intelligent as quickly as possible through genetic augmentation. I've struggled greatly in my own life with the feeling that everything hung on my academic performance, that I had to "prove" that I was smart enough to be valuable, and this particular anxiety is one I saw represented for the first time in Julian Bashir.

Not only did I see myself reflected in Julian, but I quickly discovered I found the presentation of medicine on Deep Space Nine oddly comforting. Even the infirmary itself feels cozy. I've always been anxious around — even afraid of — doctors, and even fictional ones set off those discomfort bells a bit, so being pulled in by the medicine shown on Deep Space Nine was completely unexpected. Star Trek presents a very different kind of medicine from real life, one that is highly advanced, usually painless, and crucially, somewhat unrealistic. The high sci-fi nature of Star Trek medicine in general helps, but the thing truly making medicine on Deep Space Nine feel approachable and non-threatening is Dr. Bashir himself.