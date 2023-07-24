A Guide to Making Friends as an Adult with Miles O'Brien and Julian Bashir

One of the most celebrated parts of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was the relationship between Chief Miles O’Brien and Dr. Julian Bashir who over the course of the series went from awkwardly tolerating each other to forging possibly the best and most unlikely friendship in the history of the franchise. Except that there wasn’t anything unlikely about it.

Their story actually got to the heart of Star Trek, a world built on the idea that all sentient beings, no matter their race, species, or even basic atomic composition, can form powerful bonds of brother/sisterhood. Yet there is something incredible about Miles and Julian’s companionship, like how it can teach us how to make friends as an adult.