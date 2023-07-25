The Hardships of Miles Edward O’Brien

The life of a Starfleet officer can be fraught with danger.

As Captain Kirk put it, "Risk is our business." But what about the life of a non-commissioned officer? As it turns out, the Starfleet grunts bear the brunt of that risk business. None more so than Senior Chief Petty Officer Miles Edward O’Brien, whose career is a resume filled with an unfair excess of pain and suffering. So why is Chief O’Brien so unlucky?

It’s time we get to the bottom of Miles’s monumental misfortune. With a thorough exploration of several of the chief’s most harrowing experiences, perhaps we can determine the possible causes of his undue grief, and maybe even put his cursed career into the larger context of his life to truly determine if Miles Edward O’Brien really is as unlucky as we give him credit for.

So, let’s take a look at that time Chief O’Brien was…

Shoved into a Jefferies Tube with Spiders

"Realm of Fear," Star Trek: The Next Generation