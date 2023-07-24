Alexander Siddig's Social Club is One of 2020's Few Bright Spots

Siddig and Robinson also performed a second fanfiction play titled Little Achievements. Written by another member of the social club, Elmie K-E (also a fanfiction author), the script saw Bashir and Garak happily married, much to the delight of the Bashir/Garak shippers. Both Alone Together and Little Achievements can be viewed on the Sid City YouTube channel.

StarTrek.com had the chance to sit down with Siddig over Zoom to talk about the club, Bashir’s legacy with fans, and whether or not Alone Together would have a sequel.

StarTrek.com: In your own words, how did the Sid City Social Club begin?

Alexander Siddig: Melissa Lowery, who has run Sid City (my fan club for want of a better way of putting it) for 25 years, said that she thought that we should be doing something in March when COVID broke out. And I thought at the same time independently that we should be doing something, [so] it just so happened that when I picked up the phone, she said, "I've been thinking about that exact same thing. What can we do?" We figured that it would be best to talk to people, find out what they were doing, how they were coping, because at the time it was a really intense lockdown for most people in the States, and most people in the world. We were worried that people weren't going to get out, weren't communicating with people, weren't getting the comfort of communication.

There were a few people who consistently logged in to Sid City to find out what's going on with each other as much as with me, so we said, "Let's go, let's do it." I think it was just 30 people for the first Zoom meeting we had on a Friday. And then after about three or four weeks, we said, "Well, we need another meeting because we've already reached our 100 person cap." So we opened up a Tuesday meeting too, and we just figured out that we would call it Sid City Social Club, so that was how we started way back, some 17 weeks ago.

You've covered a variety of topics during the social calls with fans. Do you have a particular favorite moment or several favorite moments from these conversations?

AS: It's astonishing. It's almost impossible to pick a favorite moment because they are so wildly varied. I mean, we're talking to people in Russia, in South America, in Central America, in Europe, in Australia. We have a lot of people in Australia [and] New Zealand. We have a group of people who come twice a week from China, even though some of those calls are in the middle of their night. I find it really hard to pick something because actually my mind is really not very good at holding onto this information. I'm so in the moment trying to process what they're saying, [while also having] a conversation and listening to what the people are saying, that I don't hold on to a lot. I find it's very hard to hold, because we have maybe seven or eight, 15 minute conversations in a two hour slot twice a week.

We've had some wonderful things. We have people singing. I think one of my favorite moments, actually, very early on was two people in Germany. One person who flew to the other person's house just in time to be there for COVID lockdown. And they're very young, they looked like they were in their early 20s to me. They said they sang. I said, "What are you singing?" And they said, "we write our own songs."

20 minutes later they came back and sang their socks off. It was a live moment that just unlocked something for me. Since then we've had many songs; we've had people show us their houses, their gardens, all this stuff that we're nosy about.

Everybody comes on at first saying, "I can't possibly follow whoever just talked, because my life is nowhere near as interesting as that." Then 10 minutes later they're saying something that just blows our minds. The friendships that I think people are creating are real, even though the communication is virtual. It's just a wonderful place. It's a wonderful space to talk.

So pardon the awkward phrasing of this question, but how did Alone Together first come together?

AS: Good question. Matt Campbell, who wrote the series, is my wife's childhood friend. So I got to talk to him independently on Zoom. And it just so happens that he is a fanatic Star Trek fan. But not only fanatic, but encyclopedic — has watched every second of every show like everybody else, several times over and holds on to that information. He's a school teacher in Canada. And we were talking about that, about his knowledge and about how impressed I was that he knew things about my character Dr. Bashir, that I had completely forgotten.

And he writes fanfiction. I said, "Well, can you write something for us?" Because I was trying to find a play. When we first started I just wanted everything to be happy. I just wanted us to have variety. I didn't always want it to be, sit down and talk with me; I just thought that might get boring. It weirdly didn't actually, but the play was just a lovely, lovely bonus.