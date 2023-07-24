Strange New Worlds 101: Time Travel

Welcome back to Strange New Worlds 101! It’s been a blast covering this season with all of you, and we’re closing it out with a look at the way time travel has been used across the Star Trek franchise. As the season opened with Captain Pike reckoning with the tragic glimpse into his future, the finale continued that theme as Pike confronted another future in a tangible sense.

Time travel has been present in Star Trek from the very beginning of the series, and many shows have featured the crews traveling through time to prevent disaster. The original crew of the Enterprise went on several time travel adventures, most notably in the film Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. When Earth was threatened by a probe that only wanted to chat with some humpback whales, Kirk led his crew to a very strange world — San Francisco, 1996. There they contended with colorful language, punks on buses, and as McCoy put it, the barbarism of an '80s hospital. Luckily, with the help of two whales named George and Gracie, the crew was able to return to their present and save Earth.